ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a Studio 6 motel along Old Dogwood Road on March 31 after a woman claimed she was attacked over an unpaid debt.
The victim claimed she was walking near the Economy Hotel next door when she encountered the suspect, a woman to whom she owed money. They began arguing about the money the victim owed and the suspect allegedly punched her three times in the face, then pushed her into a dumpster.
The woman gave police a description of her attacker. Officers searched the two motels and the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.
