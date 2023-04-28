Woman reports account opened under her name

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police April 13 she received a notice from Bank of America that an account was opened in her name.
The victim said she went to a local branch and was given a document showing that the account had been opened in January and closed in February. She does not use Bank of America.
In the month it was active, a total of $1,668 was deposited and the same amount was withdrawn. The money was deposited at various times and in various dollar amounts, the police report said.
The bank was unable to tell the victim where the account was opened and could only provide general information.
Because the victim believed her Social Security number was stolen and used to open the account, she completed an Identity Theft File Consent Waiver.