Woman receives invite to work as scammer

MILTON, Ga. — A victim of identity fraud spoke to Milton Police Jan. 16 about a man she met through Instagram and who had engaged in trying to steal her money.
The man asked that they switch to WhatsApp, then informed the woman that he was in the U.S. military and needed money to pay for a nanny back home. The woman sent $50 on Venmo to the “nanny.”
The man then convinced the woman to give him her bank account login and username and password. The woman said she may have given him her Venmo login information as well.
The woman said she received two checkbooks from a bank she had no account with carrying her name. The man told her that he wanted her to use the checkbooks to help him. He also provided pictures of bank information for himself to prove that he had money.
The woman also received a Venmo debit card.
According to the police report, she received two text messages from someone else stating that he was the man’s boss and admitted they were scammers. The boss said he had not directed the scam against her and that he was angry with the man. He then invited the woman to come work for him as a scammer and said that he had a good lawyer for her to use.
After the invitation, the woman informed her mother. They moved her money from the bank account and notified the bank’s fraud department. They planned to close the bank accounts and initiate a credit freeze.