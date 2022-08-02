Woman receives citation for alleged theft attempt at Roswell Home Depot

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and city ordinance citation for disorderly conduct-fraudulent scheme for allegedly shoplifting $250 worth of items at Home Depot on Woodstock Road.
A loss prevention officer stated to police he saw the woman get a showerhead, pick up a 5-quart jug of motor oil and a bottle of water. She then entered self-checkout and only paid for the bottle of water.
All items were recovered and police issued a citation. The police report was missing the woman’s address and age, but it included that she left the scene in a car registered to an owner in Acworth.