Woman pestered at work after squabble at Halycon

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported to Johns Creek Police May 10 that she received threats, following a physical altercation with an identified man at Halycon in Forsyth County.
After the incident, which she reported to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, the victim said she warned people on Facebook about the man. After making the post, the victim said a friend of the man, who was identified, began harassing her. He eventually called her business, which is in Johns Creek, inquiring about her location.
When an employee at the business told the caller the victim wasn’t at the location, the caller said he couldn’t wait for the victim “to go to jail” and that she got involved with the “wrong people.”
No direct threat was made toward the victim, the police report said, but due to the previous incident, the victim wanted the most recent incident documented.