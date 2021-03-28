FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A customer was shopping for snacks inside a Valero convenience store along Keith Bridge Road on March 19 when she noticed a strange man in her car outside.

Police responded and arrested Brian Daniel Grindle, 35, of Cumming. According to officers, the woman noticed Grindle sitting in her driver’s seat and yelled for him to get out of her car. Deputies nabbed him near the car.

Grindle was charged with loitering and prowling. He’s been released $5,630 bail.

