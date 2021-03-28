FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A customer was shopping for snacks inside a Valero convenience store along Keith Bridge Road on March 19 when she noticed a strange man in her car outside.
Police responded and arrested Brian Daniel Grindle, 35, of Cumming. According to officers, the woman noticed Grindle sitting in her driver’s seat and yelled for him to get out of her car. Deputies nabbed him near the car.
Grindle was charged with loitering and prowling. He’s been released $5,630 bail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.