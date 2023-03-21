Woman mounts fight against attempted fraud

MILTON, Ga. — A woman informed Milton Police March 6 that she noticed unauthorized transactions totaling nearly $3,000 on her charge card beginning March 1.
She said the first transaction was for $596.06, made online at Target for a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök console with a wireless controller.
A second transaction was made March 2 for $1,508.50 online at Revolve, where an unauthorized person purchased two pairs of pants, a shirt and a pair of shoes. The shipping address is the woman’s home address along with her phone number. But the woman said she never received anything, nor did she authorize the transaction.
A third transaction was made March 3 online at Wayfair in the amount of $193.95 for a Chanse 30-inch table lamp set. The shipping address was in Brooklyn, New York, along with the phone number of a man in the same city.
Police verified that the Revolve order was canceled. The woman also said the other two orders appeared to be canceled and that her fraud protection may have prevented the transactions from processing fully.