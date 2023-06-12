Woman loses wallet, reports identity theft

MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported to police May 25 that she had lost her wallet a month before and began receiving questionable emails with her information.
The woman said she lost her wallet at a club in Atlanta. The wallet contained her Georgia driver’s license and debit card.
She said her debit card was then used twice for online subscription purchases, which totaled around $134. The woman advised her bank to cancel her debit card and issue a new one.
Because she was unable to provide detailed information, police said the case would be difficult to solve.