Woman loses valuables in apartment burglary

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police May 29 that someone had broken into her apartment on Morris Road, and she noticed gold missing.
The victim said she came home and noticed her belongings had been gone through, and that a bag of gold was missing from a bedroom.
Police observed obvious pry marks on the front door and clothes strewn on the living room couch. Police found more rooms had been ransacked.
The victim made a list of all jewelry she should have, which totaled more than $40,000.
There were no cameras around the area, the police report said, but the victim said there was a tall man outside their apartment when she arrived home. The man was described as a lighter skinned, Black male with glasses, around 7-foot, with a handicapped leg.
She later contacted police about finding fingerprints on her computer’s web camera, which was then packaged for evidence.