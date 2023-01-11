Woman loses over $145,000 in scam

ROSWELL, Ga.— A Roswell woman reported to Roswell police on Dec. 1 that she had been scammed out of $145,000 in gift cards by a man online.
The resident began chatting with the man in February, when he told her a story about losing money overseas and needing financial assistance. When she offered to send money, he asked they be sent in the form of Steam cards, gift cards used to buy online video games.
In the time since the two began speaking, the woman purchased and sent photos of about $145,000 in Steam gift cards. She never met the man in person, and every time she tried he had an excuse not to meet.
The case is still open.