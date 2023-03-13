Woman loses $82,000 in cryptocurrency scam

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police she lost $82,000 in a scam involving her cryptocurrency with the company Coinbase on March 2.
The woman received a phone call that said somebody was trying to use her Coinbase account authentication codes. Over email, in an attempt to prevent someone from hacking her account she confirmed her information with somebody she believed was a Coinbase employee.
She later discovered somebody moved $82,000 out of her account without permission. Coinbase tracked the account that took her money to an IP address in Florida.