Woman loses $77,000 in bank account scam

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 65-year-old Alpharetta woman reported June 9 that she lost nearly $77,000 from her bank account in a scam dating back to March.
The woman said she received an email claiming to be from computer security company Norton. The email said it was confirming a payment she had made. The woman called the support number listed on the email, and the man who answered was able to access her bank account and withdraw about $1,600 using the money transfer app Zelle.
The woman called the man back and inquired about the withdrawals, and the man apologized. He allegedly then transferred $16,000 into the woman’s account, so she called him back and told him he had made a mistake. The man asked her to transfer the money back to a different account through a wire transfer.
After a series of transfers, about $76,800 had been transferred out of the woman’s bank account and into “different offshore accounts with a destination of Peru,” according to the report. The woman’s bank statements did not list an account number to which the money had been transferred.
The woman told police that “she felt like she should have known better.” She said she needed the police report to attempt to be reimbursed by her bank.