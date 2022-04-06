Woman loses $500 in utility billing scam

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 62-year-old Alpharetta woman lost $500 March 29 after she sent money to a man who called her claiming to work for Georgia Power.
The man called the woman around 2 p.m. informing her that her power would be shut off in less than an hour if she didn’t pay $500. The caller initially said the power was being shut off at her previous address. When she gave the man her updated address, he said she had failed to update her records and that the payment notices had been sent to the old address.
The woman told police she panicked because she works from home and needed to keep the power on. She sent the $500 through the money transfer app Zelle. After making the payment, the woman realized she could check the Georgia Power website which showed that all her payments were current. She then called the police.
Police called the number that had contacted the woman and a man who answered hung up when an officer identified himself. Police were able to search the phone number’s service information but not the owner.