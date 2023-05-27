Woman loses $40,000 after fake security alert

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Scammers stole $40,000 from an Alpharetta woman by impersonating security staff at PayPal and Georgia’s Own Credit Union. authorities said.
Police said the victim received an email April 27 that her PayPal and credit union accounts had been used to authorize nearly $10,000 in fraudulent charges. To get her money back and resolve the charges, she was told to transfer all her funds into a new account.
Using a Bitcoin ATM on Old Milton Parkway, the victim transferred $40,000 to an account provided by the scammers.
On May 1, when the victim hadn’t heard back about her new account, she visited her bank and learned the notifications were a scam.
No suspects were identified at the time of the report.