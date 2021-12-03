Woman in Publix shirt pilfers shopping carts in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman dressed in a Publix shirt reportedly stole 12 grocery baskets from a Hispanic supermarket at the Roswell Village Shopping Center on Nov. 19.
A clerk at Carniceria Tres Hermanos told officers the suspect pulled up to the store in a red Ford F150 and began loading the shopping carts onto the bed of her pickup truck. The woman reportedly stated “That’s from my store” as she loaded the carts.
The complainant said the woman was wearing a shirt with a Publix logo.
The carts were valued at $300. Police increased patrols at area Publix stores in an attempt to locate the suspected Ford pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.