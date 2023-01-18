Woman gets wise to fraud attempt

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Jan. 7 that she was contacted by an individual on Instagram regarding a photo she posted of herself in a traditional Indian dress. The person offered the woman $500 to paint her portrait.
The woman sent the person her checking account number. She was sent $1,000 to her account and then an additional $2,000. She became suspicious because she was only offered $500 to begin with.
The woman went to the bank and voided the checks, returning them to the sender. After the process was completed, she received threatening text messages.
One said, "Hey, I'm an assassin, and I have been paid to kill you since you are trying to ghost me with the money."
Another text was received from someone who said they were an FBI agent with the Fraud and Scams department. The text stated he was contacted by a friend, confirmed the money was sent to her bank, and charges were being investigated for fraud and were going to be pursued if the money was not returned.
The woman said she would block all communication and ensure that the bank would return all funds by Jan. 13.