Woman found in road with evidence of abuse in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police called to Old Holcomb Bridge Road on Nov. 24 found a woman lying in the middle of the roadway.
The 45-year-old female was surrounded by bystanders who were providing her aid when officers showed up. The woman was curled up in a fetal position and unresponsive to questions. Police said she appeared to be under the influence.
Paramedics showed up to treat the woman and told police they found facial bruising and other signs of abuse on the woman’s body. She was transported to North Fulton Hospital
