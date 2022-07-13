Woman found dead at Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Authorities say that the body of a 35-year-old woman was found at a hotel in Alpharetta over the weekend, prompting a death investigation by the Alpharetta Police Department.
According to Detective Lt. A. Splawn, the woman was found deceased by her boyfriend at the Comfort Inn on Windward Parkway in Alpharetta at about noon on July 10.
Splawn said that they have not discovered any evidence that the death is a result of foul play.
Investigators are awaiting an autopsy by the Fulton County Medical Examiners Office to determine the woman’s cause of death.
“We are still actively investigating the facts related to the victim and her personal circumstances,” he said.
— Alexander Popp