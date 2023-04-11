Woman finds bullet holes on her apartment door

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman called the police after she returned to her apartment on Hemingway Lane to find bullet holes in her door on March 25.
The woman told police she came home around 9 p.m. to find three bullet holes that went through her front door, with shell casings on the floor in and around her apartment.
Police accessed footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera which showed two individuals running down the stairwell at 2:57 p.m. that same day, both wearing face masks.
Roswell officers also found a call record from around 2:57 p.m. in which another resident of the apartment building said she heard gunshots in the area. Police found the caller, who lived on the floor where the incident took place. The caller said she heard the gunshots as she entered her apartment.
The caller went inside and watched a man wearing a mask run past her apartment. She also saw 4-5 teenagers running away in the parking lot, then get into a silver car that sped away.
The reporting officer said the incident was “possibly a failed home invasion attempt.” Two Roswell detectives took over the case, which remains active.