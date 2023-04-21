Woman finds AirTag, worries about safety

MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported to Milton Police April 5 that someone attached an Apple AirTag on her vehicle without her permission.
Weeks before the report, the woman said she started to get notifications on her iPhone that an AirTag was following her location.
By initiating a sound from the device, the woman was able to find the AirTag underneath the rear right passenger door near the rear tire. She removed the AirTag from her vehicle and disabled it by removing the battery, the police report said.
The woman told police she had no children or recent breakups with friends or had any stalkers. Police suspected someone placed the AirTag on her vehicle while she worked inside the Dillard’s at the Perimeter Mall.
After the woman expressed concern for her safety, police provided safety tips and advice on suspicious activity.