MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an auto crash at a Chick-fil-A on Windward Parkway March 24.
Latasha Winston Hall, 39, of Stourbridge Common Circle, told police she accidentally hit the accelerator pedal when she was trying to brake and her car jumped the curb, rammed through a wooden fence and struck a water pipe in the restaurant’s parking lot. The Milton woman claimed she was trying to maneuver around the drive-thru to find the curbside service lane when she inadvertently pressed the gas pedal.
But drive-thru employees who witnessed the crash told officers there was a juvenile in the driver’s seat when the collision happened. They said the juvenile fled the crash scene before police arrived.
One of the employees provided investigators with video of the incident. It showed the juvenile get out of the driver’s seat and Winston Hall jump behind the wheel immediately after the crash. The woman refused to identify the young driver. Police cited her for making a false representation to officers.
