Woman falls victim to online extortion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old woman from Forsyth County reported to authorities that scammers recently stole $6,000 from her through an online fraud scheme.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Jan. 13 by the victim who said scammers had stolen thousands of dollars from her after she was contacted by an individual online, who asked to “use one of her paintings.”
During the conversation, scammers reportedly told the woman to send them money trough PayPal and Apple Pay for art materials. The victim said the scammers contacted her numerous times threatening to call the FBI if she didn’t send them the money.
In total the victim sent the extortionists approximately $6,000, the report said.
No suspect was identified by police at the time of the report.