JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman went to the Johns Creek police station March 12 to report that a travel agency scammed her out of $1,800.
According to the woman’s statement to police, she called the agency March 11 to get a refund on a ticket she’d purchased. The representative told the victim he couldn’t help her with the refund until she first sent $800 via Zelle, then purchased $1,000 worth of gift cards and revealed the serial numbers. The woman told police she didn’t realize she’d been bilked until after she sent the money.
