Woman falls for scam in fake marketing email

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to Johns Creek Police April 25 that she had been scammed when trying to sell a pair of glasses on Poshmark.
On April 17, the victim said someone commented under her post advising her to send them a text message. She sent a text to the phone number and exchanged messages about the glasses.
She was then advised to send an email, which she later learned was a fraudulent email posing as Poshmark.
The victim said she received an email back stating she needed to pay an activation fee to be able to sell items on Poshmark. The victim was told to get a gift card for $500 and send a picture of the front and back, which she did.
After sending the card information, the person then notified her that she needed to pay a $999 security fee. The victim refused, then asked for a refund of her original activation fee. She was then informed she would have to pay the $999 for the refund.
At that point, the victim realized she was getting scammed and discovered two purchases on the gift card, with delivery addresses in Detroit.