Woman fails to return truck, trailer to store

MILTON, Ga. — A representative with Penske reported to police June 30 that a woman rented a truck and trailer from Home Depot on Windward Parkway but had not returned them.
The suspect, an Atlanta resident, rented the box truck and car hauler trailer May 24 and agreed to return them three days later at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, location.
Penske sent a demand letter to the suspect June 1, but the letter was returned to the sender. According to police, the suspect’s address did not match that provided at the time of the rental.
Police classified the incident as a theft by conversion.