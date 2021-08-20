FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman allegedly struck a deputy while being arrested during an Aug. 7 incident along Valley Drive.
Melanie Gay Scarbrough, 57, was charged with simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
According to deputies, officers were taking her into custody on charges related to a domestic dispute when she hit a deputy on his right arm. The deputy was not injured.
