FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash along Browns Bridge Road on March 9.

The woman reportedly crashed her car shortly after being involved in a domestic violence incident. Deputies detected the scent of alcohol on the Cumming woman and arrested her.

She was booked on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving stemming from the crash. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, family violence battery and criminal damage to property in connection with the domestic dispute.

