FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash along Browns Bridge Road on March 9.
The woman reportedly crashed her car shortly after being involved in a domestic violence incident. Deputies detected the scent of alcohol on the Cumming woman and arrested her.
She was booked on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving stemming from the crash. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, family violence battery and criminal damage to property in connection with the domestic dispute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.