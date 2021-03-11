MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported that someone posing as a Microsoft technician hacked her computer Feb. 25, then called her racial slurs and other derogatory names when she phoned for technical support.
Police responded to the woman’s Ivy Vine Way residence. She told officers a critical alert message popped up on her laptop, purportedly from Windows. When she called the helpline number that accompanied the alert, a man answered and asked for access to her computer.
The victim hung up then called back pretending to be a police officer. She said the man called her the N-word, cussed at her, insulted her and continued to call her from different phone numbers. Police were unable to trace the phone numbers from which he called.
