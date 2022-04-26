Woman cited in row at Alpharetta tavern

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 24-year-old Johns Creek woman was arrested for simple battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after she allegedly struck a number of patrons, including her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, at Taffer’s Tavern in downtown Alpharetta around 2 a.m. April 17.
Police arrived after receiving a report about the assault and saw the woman attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle. Police handcuffed the woman, who, they said, showed signs of intoxication and professed that she was the one who had been assaulted. Police spoke with the caller who showed police a video of the woman approaching another patron from behind and hitting her on the side of the face. The patron did not fight back but attempted to avoid the woman, who continued to move toward her as witnesses attempted to separate the two. Police identified the patron as the suspect’s ex-boyfriend’s new partner.
Other witnesses showed police videos of the suspect “approaching a second woman to grab and pull on her hair.” She then struck a third woman in the mouth, chipping her tooth.
Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Grace Cunningham of Johns Creek, on charges of simple battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.