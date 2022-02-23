Woman cited for theft at Dunwoody Walmart check-out

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Dunwoody police were dispatched Jan. 31 to a shoplifting call on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Walmart. A loss prevention officer informed police that she observed a female skip-scanning items.
Once she observed multiple unscanned items being placed into bags, the security employee paused her self-checkout, so the suspect would be forced to move to a standard cashier checkout.
The suspect was moved to a standard cashier who was to re-scan all of her items. The suspect was then observed on camera placing items from the cart to the belt, and then back to the cart before they were scanned. The items totaled $297.
The suspect received a citation for shoplifting.