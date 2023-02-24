Woman cited for DUI following traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested an Alpharetta woman Feb. 11 after a traffic stop turned up various pills and a glass pipe in the vehicle.
A sheriff’s deputy performed a traffic stop on a 2022 Buick Enclave spotted swerving and failing to maintain a lane on Buford Highway near Ga. 400.
According to the sheriff’s report, the female driver refused to have her blood alcohol tested, and she began yelling, cursing and was “very belligerent.”
The woman told deputies the vehicle was a rental. Deputies observed the front seats of the SUV were soiled, and they reported finding a blow torch and a glass pipe with burnt residue on the driver’s side.
A deputy also reported finding several pill bottles inside the woman’s purse.
Deputies searched the system for the suspect’s Florida driver’s license, which returned invalid. The suspect told deputies that she did not have a driver's license.
The woman also had two active warrants in Forsyth County.
She was transported to Forsyth County Jail under misdemeanor DUI and failure to maintain lane charges.