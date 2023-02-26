Woman cited for battery against her husband

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming woman Feb. 7 who had allegedly slapped her husband several times in front of their young son.
The woman’s husband called deputies and told them he had video footage of his wife striking his face in front of their child.
Deputies reported the footage showed the woman coming downstairs when her husband was getting their son ready for school around 7 a.m. After the husband had asked their son to go to his room, the woman struck him for the first time, the report stated.
The footage showed the husband returning home with the child around 8 a.m., because the boy was not feeling well. The woman then returned downstairs and struck her husband, who was sitting beside their son, the report stated.
The husband told deputies his wife had been drinking, and she had come downstairs to initiate an argument, which may have resulted from his recent request to file a divorce.
Deputies reported seeing minor lacerations on the husband’s arm, face and torso.
The woman admitted to slapping her husband, and she said they have a long history of domestic issues. Her husband, she said, had allegedly cancelled her credit cards.
Deputies reported smelling alcohol on the woman, and her speech was slurred. The report states three prescription bottles of Diazepam were on the counter.
The woman was arrested for misdemeanor battery family violence and cruelty to children. She was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.