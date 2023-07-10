Woman charged with DUI in single-vehicle crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a woman June 18 for allegedly driving under the influence of multiple substances and crashing her car on Ga. 400.
Deputies reported responding to a single-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on northbound Ga. 400 near Bald Ridge Marina Road. The driver Victoria Clark, 37, of Dahlonega was found to be under the influence during the accident.
Clark was charged with felony possession of a schedule two and a schedule four substance and misdemeanor DUI drugs and failure to maintain lane.