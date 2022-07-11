Woman barred from Dunwoody store arrested upon her return

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an Atlanta woman June 30 after she allegedly returned to Cold Stone Creamery on Ashford Crossing one week after she had been barred from the property.
Police received a call about the woman trespassing around 2 p.m. When police approached her, she attempted to walk away multiple times before they detained her.
A security guard provided police with a copy of the trespass notice issued against the woman the week before. The guard said he had asked the woman multiple times to leave, but she had refused.
The 46-year-old Atlanta woman was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and resisting an officer.