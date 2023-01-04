Woman avoids scam involving jailed ‘son’

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that she answered a call from a person who said he was her son.
The caller stated he was in jail on a DUI charge and that he broke his nose, to explain why he didn’t sound like her son. He told the woman his attorney would contact her to explain how to pay his bond to get out of jail. No city jail was named, the police report said.
The woman told police she did receive a call from someone claiming to be her son’s lawyer and convinced her to start getting $28,000 for his bond.
The woman said her real son reached out to her while she was trying to get the money to pay the bond, so she realized she was being scammed.
The woman didn’t lose any money but had concerns about having given the caller her home address.