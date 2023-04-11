Woman arrested after chase that almost never ended

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested Consuela Mayfield, 24, of Austell for allegedly speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving recklessly March 22.
A deputy who was conducting speed enforcement on southbound Ga. 400 at Pilgrim Mill Road reported observing Mayfield driving at 83 mph in a posted 65 mph zone with no lit taillights shortly before midnight.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Mayfield only accelerated, the report states. Mayfield reportedly reached speeds of over 130 mph.
Spike strips were laid near Majors Road, the report states, but Mayfield continued driving, albeit more recklessly, after hitting the strips.
Deputies executed a PIT maneuver, causing Mayfield’s vehicle to strike a guardrail at a high rate of speed, the report states.
But she continued driving.
Deputies reported observing a tire coming off and sparks flying from the rear of the vehicle.
She reportedly continued driving over 100 mph and exited off McFarland Parkway. Mayfield then drove through the red light at the intersection, the report states, and a second tire fell off. She then lost control of the vehicle and came to a complete stop.
Deputies drew their weapons for a felony stop. Mayfield opened her door and fell onto the roadway. They observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her and determined she was impaired to the extent that she was less than safe to drive.
Mayfield reportedly first gave deputies a fake name, but authorities learned that she had multiple license suspensions for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license, as well as an active arrest warrant out of Twiggs County for traffic offenses.
Mayfield was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol; window, windshield or wiper violation; speeding; driving while license suspended; reckless driving; no headlights; and failure to maintain lane.
She was also cited for attempting to elude for a felony offense; giving a false name to law enforcement; and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Mayfield is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $16,040.