Woman accuses tenant of stealing her jewelry

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police May 25 that she came home from work to her residence off Boxford Court and noticed several articles of jewelry had been stolen from her room.
The jewelry included a watch and several earrings as well as coins. The woman, who shared the space with several other tenants, accused one tenant of stealing the jewelry.
Out of suspicion about previously missing items, the woman had moved two locking safes disguised as books farther under her bed to hide them from anyone who would want to steal from her. She found the safes had been placed in a blue duffle bag and moved into a back bedroom, missing several items.
The duffle bag belonged to the tenant she suspected, but the tenant said she did not take the items. After an alleged physical confrontation, the tenant told the woman she stole and pawned the items.
Police told the woman they would follow up with the store, where the tenant had said she pawned the items.