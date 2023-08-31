Woman accused of attack on two female coworkers

MILTON, Ga. — Police obtained warrants on a Lawrenceville woman Aug. 8 for allegedly swinging a knife at her coworkers at The Phoenix at Milton assisted living facility on Ga. 9.
One female co-worker, also from Lawrenceville, said she and the suspect were prepping food in the kitchen when they got into a verbal argument. She said the suspect grabbed a knife and started moving toward her and swung the knife at another employee as well.
The second victim, a Sandy Springs woman, told police she was recording the suspect swinging the knife at her co-worker, and while she was recording, the suspect swung at her. Police were shown the video.
Another employee on the scene told police the suspect called her saying she was going to follow the first victim home.
The suspect, fired during the incident, had left the scene by the time police arrived. Police charged her with two counts of aggravated assault and with terroristic threats and acts.