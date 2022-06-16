Woman, 71, scammed out of nearly $10,000

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 71-year-old Alpharetta woman told police she was scammed out of nearly $10,000 June 3 after an unidentified man called her and claimed to be her grandson.
The caller told the woman he had gotten into an accident and was in jail. He asked the woman to send $9,800 in cash to an address in North Carolina, which he said would be paid to his attorney.
The woman withdrew the money from her bank and sent it via overnight shipping to the address. She remained in contact with the “attorney” until the money arrived on the morning of June 4. She was then instructed to pick up her grandson from the Cobb County Detention Center in Marietta.
The woman then spoke with her actual grandson over the phone that afternoon. When her grandson told her he knew nothing about the situation, the woman realized she had been scammed.