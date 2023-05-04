Witnesses tip police to suspect in mail theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have recovered mail stolen from four local families following the arrest of a California man.
Police responded to a home on Mount Vernon Place in Dunwoody at about 8 a.m. April 12, after a man was witnessed removing mail from mailboxes while walking through the Tilly Mill Road area. However, officers were unable to find the suspect until they received a 911 call reporting a similar suspect had attempted to break into a home and vehicle on Brendon Drive, the report said.
After speaking with witnesses, police quickly located the suspect walking northbound on North Peachtree Road, carrying a large stack of envelopes.
The suspect, a 39-year-old resident of Vacaville, Calif., was found in possession of 18 envelopes allegedly stolen from homes on Brendon Drive, Tilly Mill Road, Mount Vernon Road and Mount Vernon Place, as well as several torn and empty envelopes.
The suspect was charged with theft by possession of stolen mail, loitering and prowling and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.