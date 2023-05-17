Witness says woman left dog tied to pole

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to reports that a dog was left tied to a light pole on Mansell Road May 8.
By the time police arrived, a nearby local business owner had taken the dog into his store. He told police a woman left the dog tied to the pole, unloaded the dog’s food and belongings and drove off.
The business owner said he could not capture the license plate number, but he saw she drove a Honda Accord toward Alpharetta Highway. Police said the dog was a “very sweet” healthy, middle-aged female Pitbull mix named Kammy, according to a sign left with the pet.
Because the dog was clearly abandoned, police left the animal with the business owner, who was already in touch with a local Humane Society and was working on the surrendering paperwork. The owner said he would make sure the dog finds a new home.