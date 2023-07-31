Witness reports woman for beating small pit bull

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Roswell man reported to police July 7 he witnessed a woman punching her small dog at the Mister Car Wash on State Bridge Road.
The man said the suspect had two dogs, a pit bull and another unidentified breed. Both were white and brown in color.
The man said the woman was parked at a vacuum area of the car wash, repeatedly punching the small pit bull outside the vehicle. He also she dragged the dog by its collar, and the dog appeared to be losing consciousness but still breathing.
The man said the cameras were not working on the premises, so no footage of the incident could be captured.
According to the police report, the woman and her dogs had left by the time police arrived. The suspect remains unidentified, the report said.