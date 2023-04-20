Wire, materials stolen from downtown building

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said more than $7,000 worth of copper wire and other building materials were stolen in late March from a building in downtown Alpharetta.
Police responded to 100 North Main Street in Alpharetta at 7 a.m. March 31, after victims reported the commercial building had been burglarized and items had been stolen, sometime between March 30 and March 31.
Officers were told that unidentified suspects entered the building’s parking deck and forced entry into several closets to steal copper wire and other building materials. A door and deadbolt in the building were destroyed in the burglary.
Reports estimate the value of items stolen was $7,025.
At the time of the report, no suspects had been identified by police.