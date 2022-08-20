Wire fraud reported in Johns Creek totaling over $150,000

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Johns Creek woman may be out $150,000 after she noticed that someone had transferred a large share of her Fidelity stock assets into an E*Trade brokerage account that had been created in her name. The trading account, she said, had been set up using her Social Security number and other information.
The woman said she received an email notification of the transfer on July 16 and again on July 18. After the woman contacted Fidelity to inform them she hadn’t initiated the transfer, she said she was told the company would stop the transaction on its backend.
The woman reported she also contacted E*Trade and informed them that the account in her name was fraudulent.
But, on July 19, the woman checked her Fidelity account and noticed that more than $150,000 was missing. She notified police and the Federal Trade Commission of the fraud.