Winder man hospitalized in construction site attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old Barrow County man was admitted to Northside Hospital Forsyth with a skull fracture and possible brain bleeding, after allegedly being attacked by four men at a Forsyth County construction site on July 12.
According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reports, Adebowale Adegbesote, a construction worker from Winder, was hit with a piece of wood, knocked to the ground and beaten by four other workers in an argument over business-related matters.
Reports say that Adegbesote suffered multiple lacerations, a tear to his right ear, a compressed skull fracture to his right temple and cheek, and possible bleeding on his brain.
Deputies arrested three Lithonia men on July 13 for charges related to the alleged attack.
Kawane Gordon, 23, Zion Gordon, 21, and Javse Gordon, 20, were each charged with aggravated battery and booked into the Forsyth County Detention Center.
They have since been released on bond.