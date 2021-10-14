CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming police arrested a Winder man who reportedly broke into a Walmart along Market Place Boulevard early Sept. 26 and stole air cannisters.
Jonathan Thomas Archer, 30, was charged with second-degree burglary. According to police, Archer forced his way into the Walmart shortly before 5 a.m. when the store was closed. Surveillance video showed a man enter the store through a door in the Home Goods area. He had to force the automatic doors apart because the sensors had been turned off.
The suspect grabbed a pair of two-packs of air cannisters from the electronics section then went to the bathroom. An overnight employee spotted him as he walked out and escorted him back to the Home Goods exit.
Police and Forsyth County deputies found Archer lying on pallets behind the store huffing the canned air. There were about 10 used cannisters in the area and an unopened package, according to police.
