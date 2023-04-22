Winder man arrested for possession of meth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Winder man April 5 after reportedly finding methamphetamine in his vehicle following a traffic stop for a tag light violation.
Deputies reported observing a Chevy Silverado driving on Parks Road with its tag lights not working, and a traffic stop was conducted in the shopping center at Browns Bridge and Little Mill roads.
The driver, Shawn Harbin, 51, presented deputies with an identification card because he said he was awaiting a replacement.
Deputies found that Harbin’s vehicle had no valid insurance and his license had been revoked for multiple no insurance convictions.
Harbin said he did not consent to have his vehicle searched when deputies explained it would be inventoried for the impound, the report states. Deputies read Harbin his Miranda rights and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, but they reported Harbin said he did not want to talk.
Deputies reported finding multiple bottles of liquor, one of them open. They also reported finding a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
Harbin was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of an open alcohol container, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain insurance and tag light required.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Bond is set at $13,395.