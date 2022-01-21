Wife in Milton reports husband raided her bank account

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police were dispatched in reference to a computer trespass call. The victim reported that her husband transferred money out of her and her sister’s bank accounts without their permission. The victim and her sister had changed their Wells Fargo account passwords prior to the transfer.
The victim stated approximately $9,000 was taken from the accounts. She contacted Wells Fargo with paperwork on transaction history and filed for a temporary protective order against her husband and is awaiting a response from Fulton County.
