White Columns security reports Instacart threats

MILTON, Ga. — A man working security at White Columns guard house on Freemanville Road reported to police Aug. 19 that an Instacart driver threatened to shoot him.
The man said the driver, a Milton woman, was attempting to drop off an order in the neighborhood. When they got into an argument after he inquired about the address of the suspect’s destination, the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot him and said her husband works for the CIA.
Police went to the suspect’s address to gather her account. But she told a different story, saying she never threatened the man with violence.
The man was working on obtaining video footage of the interaction, the police report said. He also told police he would testify in court if charges were pursued against the suspect.