ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Wendy’s employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the fast-food eatery along Mansell Road late July 29.
The victim told officers he and a co-worker closed the Wendy’s just before midnight. As he was standing outside waiting on his Uber, he said a barefoot man who appeared homeless approached him and said, “I don’t want to hurt anybody, give me all you got.”
When the victim said he didn’t have any money or valuables, the suspect pulled what appeared to be the wooden handle of a shotgun from his pant leg. The victim said the man appeared to be incoherent and under the influence of drugs. The employee told officers he backed away pretending he was going back into the restaurant to get money. The victim then fled to a gas station one block away. He reported the incident to police when he returned to work the following day.
